Pacific Palisades parish holds Good Friday services after fire destroys their church

Good Friday has taken on extra significance for parishes destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

After losing the Corpus Christi church, Monsignor Liam Kidney held services for his parish at a sanctuary in Brentwood. It's where Robert and Yolanda Spoeri came to be with their fellow parishioners ahead of Easter Sunday. They have been members since 1991 and were married at Corpus Christi.

The fires destroyed the church and the homes of most of the parishioners, including the Spoeris.

"I still cry whenever I talk about it," Yolanda said. "Sad to see the house gone."

Kidney has seen a lot in his 57 years as a priest, but since January, his Sunday routine is unlike anything he could have ever imagined for the 2,500 families in his parish.

"We used to be called Roman Catholics and now we are the roaming Catholics, because we depend on the hospitality of everybody else," he said.

On this Good Friday, he delivered a message of hope.

"I think today people reflect upon their own suffering, and what they have gone through in the three months," Kidney said.

The Monsignor plans to rebuild the church, the rectory residence for priests and the school. Luckily, the 300-pound bronze tabernacle survived the fire. The tabernacle is important to the Catholic faith, as it's where the holy eucharist is kept.