Pacific Palisades architect unveils easy-to-build, fire-resistant home

An architect and developer who helped build the Palisades community is back at it again after his own home burned to the ground in last year's wildfire. He's designed and built a fireproof, luxury modular home that can be quickly assembled.

Ardie Tavangarian and his company, Arya Group Inc, are known for specializing in unique high-end modern residential estates.

"Each time I come here, you know, it's still it, you know, I feel the pain," he said. Now, down the hill from the ashes of the home where he built his life, stands a solution, a prototype of a completely fire-resistant, modular home fit for the Palisades lifestyle, and built in six months.

"It's going to happen again. And when that happens, I want to have something that could protect itself," Tavangarian said.

With that in mind, he designed the new home to withstand a fire without services or systems, such as water, electricity, or firefighters, for 24 hours.

"Heat sensors are on the property. We have a special camera that detects fire, and they, so whether you're here, you're not here, all these things could happen, autonomously," he explained.

Fireproof automatic shutters, 12-inch walls that would take flames six hours to penetrate, automatic sprinklers, steel doors and windows, fire protective glass, Tesla batteries and generators in case of power outages, solar and wind power, and tanks of water and fire retardant -- all in place with wildfires in mind.

"The system detects fires seven miles away, and it starts doing things, and it's almost like having your own fire department," Tavangarian said, noting reliance on systems, firemen, water, electricity, and insurance companies is a false sense of security.

So why live in the area in the first place? "I think it's a valid question. But I think this town has something about it…"

For an architect who helped shape the character of the Palisades, he's having another go around, this time, all too aware of the power of Mother Nature.

"I don't think I would have been able to do this if I didn't experience the pain that came with it," he said.