Pacific Coast Highway crash in Huntington Beach leaves 1 dead

A man died and another was injured after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a crash at about 2:15 a.m. on PCH, just south of Warner Avenue.

Authorities said the driver of a white Audi Q5 struck the driver of a black Ford Expedition from behind while traveling northbound on PCH. Video footage from the scene showed the Audi flipped onto its roof on PCH while the Ford was pushed into the water in the wetlands.

The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old Huntington Beach man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Authorities said the 44-year-old Sunnyvale man behind the wheel of the Ford suffered from minor injuries and cooperated with authorities at the scene.

It's not yet clear if impairment was a factor for the Audi driver.

No additional details were immediately made available.