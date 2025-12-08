Watch CBS News
Local News

Pacific Coast Highway crash in Huntington Beach leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man died and another was injured after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a crash at about 2:15 a.m. on PCH, just south of Warner Avenue. 

Authorities said the driver of a white Audi Q5 struck the driver of a black Ford Expedition from behind while traveling northbound on PCH. Video footage from the scene showed the Audi flipped onto its roof on PCH while the Ford was pushed into the water in the wetlands.

The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old Huntington Beach man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Authorities said the 44-year-old Sunnyvale man behind the wheel of the Ford suffered from minor injuries and cooperated with authorities at the scene.

It's not yet clear if impairment was a factor for the Audi driver.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue