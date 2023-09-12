Owners of dog saved by Narcan after fentanyl overdose have drug-related records

A man and woman suspected of animal cruelty in connection with a puppy ingesting a narcotic in Irvine have a criminal history of drug-related offenses, according to court records obtained Monday.

Caleb Aaron Eisman, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, who also goes by the last name of Gibson, was arrested Wednesday along with Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, on suspicion of drug possession in a parking lot of the Walmart store in the Von Karman Plaza, Irvine police said.

The puppy they had in the car they were using appears to have been exposed to fentanyl and showed signs it was experiencing an overdose, police said. Officers gave the dog a dose of Narcan, which can counteract fentanyl overdoses, and rushed the animal to an emergency veterinarian and the dog survived, police said.

Eisman had been released from jail on Aug. 24 on his own recognizance, according to jail records.

Eisman is charged with two felony counts of grand theft and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance a drug paraphernalia stemming from an alleged theft of an e-bike on Aug. 18, according to court records. When he was arrested for the alleged theft last month he was wanted on 11 warrants, according to court records.

When police searched Eisman's backpack they found two to three grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

Eisman has prior convictions for narcotics sales, possession of a dirk or dagger, domestic battery, brandishing a weapon, vandalism, theft, DUI, possession of burglary tools, tear gas and a stun gun, according to court records.

Menke pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to six days in jail, according to court records.