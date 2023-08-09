Overturned semi causing delays on 210 Freeway in Pasadena
Multiple westbound lanes are blocked on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena after a semi truck overturned Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. just west of Lake Avenue. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said 50,000 pounds of gravel spilled onto the roadway.
Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.
