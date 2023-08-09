Overturned semi causing delays on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

Overturned semi on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

Multiple westbound lanes are blocked on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena after a semi truck overturned Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. just west of Lake Avenue. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said 50,000 pounds of gravel spilled onto the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.