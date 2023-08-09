Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned semi causing delays on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Overturned semi on 210 Freeway in Pasadena
Overturned semi on 210 Freeway in Pasadena 01:14

Multiple westbound lanes are blocked on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena after a semi truck overturned Wednesday morning.

overturned-semi.png

The crash happened around 5 a.m. just west of Lake Avenue. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said 50,000 pounds of gravel spilled onto the roadway.  

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.