Overturned big rig spills coconut oil on 110 Freeway in Gardena

Monday afternoon traffic was impacted when a big rig overturned on the 110 Freeway in Gardena, spilling gallons of coconut oil onto the road.

It's unclear what caused the truck to crash, but California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene on southbound lanes near the SR-91 junction at around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the truck, which was loaded with coconut oil, turned on its side.

Investigators did not know exactly how much oil was dumped onto the road, but Caltrans workers could be seen dumping loads of sand onto the liquid to soak it up. A street sweeper then drove over the sand-oil mixture to clear the road.

CHP says that the driver had exited the cab of the truck and did not appear to be injured.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as the cleanup and investigation continued.