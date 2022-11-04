Overturned big rig causes sig alert on 5 Freeway in Burbank

The first four lanes of the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Burbank are closed after a big rig overturned on Friday afternoon.

The sig alert is expected to last for a couple hours. The big rig was carrying a container with lithium battery acid, which spilled over after the truck overturned.

The Burbank Fire Department hazmat team is at the scene of the crash cleaning up the spilled chemical.

The big rig overturned north of Buena Vista street. At one point the truck did catch fire but by the time Sky9 had gotten over the crash, the fire was already out.