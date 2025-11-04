Over-capacity Riverside animal shelters urgently ask for dog foster and forever homes

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services urgently asks for help in dog adoptions or fosters, as its shelters are over capacity.

With over 1,000 dogs across the shelter system and the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus reaching 270% capacity for dogs, the department says "immediate action" is needed.

The department set a goal of getting 30 big dogs adopted or fostered from the San Jacinto shelter over the next two days -- by Nov. 6.

Shelter overcrowding means some animals are at-risk of euthanasia because of a lack of space and the inability to properly care for them, the department said in a news release.

"Operating in critical overcapacity puts animals at risk of sickness or injury and is not safe for pets or staff," RCDAS Director Mary Martin said.

"We need to be ready to continue receiving animals that have nowhere else to go, and we are hoping the community is willing to open their homes now more than ever to save lives."

All pets are available for adoption at no cost and include spay/neuter, microchips, vaccinations, and an engraved ID tag.

Foster homes that can accommodate a dog for two weeks or more are also urgently needed, especially for large dogs. RCDAS can supply fosters with available supplies on hand.

Visit www.rcdas.org for more information.