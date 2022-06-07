Over 200 bales of cardboard catch on fire in Fontana
San Bernardino County crews battled a blaze in Fontana after over 200 bales of cardboard caught on fire.
According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire broke out in a commercial building on the 13300 block of Napa Street and has burned anywhere between 200-300 bales of cardboard. Authorities said the building was a waste and recycling center.
