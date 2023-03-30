Outspoken critic of District Attorney George Gascón announces candidacy

An outspoken critic of current District Attorney George Gascón has announced his bid to unseat the incumbent in next year's election.

John Hatami made his announcement during a campaign event in Whittier Wednesday night. He was surrounded by victims of violence and crime.

He claimed that Gascón is not fighting for the true victims of the criminal justice system.

The 17-year veteran prosecutor worked high-profile child abuse cases including Gabriel Fernandez and Anthony Avalos.

"I am going to fight for all of the residents of Los Angeles County like I fight for the children who were abused and neglected in my cases," said Hatami. "I will bring that passion to everyone and fight for everyone."

Hatami said that Gascón has tried to divide the people of L.A. County with politics. He said that the job should be about public safety, not politics.

Gascón's tenure has been controversial since he began his term. He has faced a few recall efforts, all of which have failed. Additionally, nearly two dozen of his prosecutors have filed lawsuits against the office for alleged retaliation claims.