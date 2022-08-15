Another effort to recall LA County DA George Gascón fails

Another effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected Monday, the county clerk's office announced.

According to the county clerk's office, organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures. The recall effort required 566,857.

Recall organizers submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office.

County officials initially conducted a random sampling of the signatures to verify their validity. Based on that initial sampling, the county undertook an effort to verify all 715,833 signatures individually.

On Monday, the county announced that 195,783 of the signatures were invalid. County officials said there were more than 45,000 duplicate signatures and others who signed were not registered to vote.

A spokesperson for Gascon released a statement Monday saying, "We are obviously glad to move forward from this attempted political power grab, but we also understand that there is far more work that needs to be done. And we remain strongly committed to that work."

They continued, "The DA's primary focus is and has always been keeping us safe and creating a more equitable justice system for all. Today's announcement does not change that."

Gascon responded to the news on Twitter saying, "Grateful to move forward from this attempted political power grab-rest assured LA County, the work hasn't stopped."

