George Gascón critic awarded $1.5 million in workplace retaliation lawsuit

A jury has awarded $1.5 million to a deputy district attorney who claimed she faced retaliation for questioning directives issued by District Attorney George Gascón.

"We are disappointed by the jury's verdict, and stand by our decision to reassign this and other attorneys to new positions within the office," the district attorney's office said in a statement. 

Deputy District Attorney Shawn Randolph filed the lawsuit in October 2021 and alleged that she was used last the head of the office's Juvenile division after raising concerns about Gascón's justice reforms. 

"As any manager will tell you, moving around personnel in order to improve the level of representation this community receives is absolutely critical to a functioning office," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "We will consider our options over the next several days."

First published on March 6, 2023 / 4:37 PM

