Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration downtown Los Angeles

Catholics gathered for the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Queen of Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Masses were held at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m. where the temple filled up with parishioners coming together as their sign of devotion to Mary. It coincides with the day she appeared before an indigenous man, Saint Juan Diego, in 1531.

Dec. 11 is when people gather to pray and sing in Mary's name and Dec. 12 is when masses and more celebrations are held on feast day.

The annual "Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe'' festival will be starting at 6 p.m. with Aztec and Ballet Folklorico dancers on the Cathedral Plaza.

The celebration will continue at 10 p.m. in the cathedral for the Rosary with invited guests and the Cathedral Spanish Choir. The Rosary will be followed at 10:45 p.m. by a performance by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar and special guest singers.

