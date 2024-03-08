Peek inside the gift bags for Oscar nominees in 2024, valued at $178,000

Only those Oscar nominees who win in their categories will go home with a bronze statuette, but all actors and directors who are nominated for awards will receive a complimentary bag full of expensive goodies.

The Oscars haven't given ceremony attendees or nominees official gift bags since 2006, when the Academy nixed the longstanding tradition, under scrutiny from the IRS. The tax agency insisted celebrities were responsible for paying taxes on the gifts, should they choose to accept them.

Since then, enterprising marketing guru, Lash Fary, founder of LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets, has been filling the swag void in an effort to get brands' products in front of some of the world's most influential consumers.

Dubbed the "Everyone Wins" gift bag, the freebies are not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but the bags' contents are still taxable.

The nominees, most of whom are well-known celebrities earning millions of dollars a year, are often the recipients of lavish gifts from brands seeking their endorsements. The six-figure swag bag is also a valuable opportunity for small, lesser-known brands to raise their profiles and gain buzz-generating seals of approval from Hollywood's elite, according to Fary.

"While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous and unique, they also serve to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies who give back. This is celebrity marketing with a mission," Fary said in a statement provided to CBS MoneyWatch.

"Just as any A-list actor doesn't 'need' millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. Of course they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favorable marketing position. This is a straightforward win-win transaction," he added.

Who gets an "Everyone Wins" gift bag?

Fary offers the bags to the 25 actors and directors who are nominated for Academy Awards. This year, nominees in the acting categories include Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Annette Bening and others. Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese are among the directors who are nominated for Oscars this year. Typically, Fary either delivers or ships the baskets to recipients' homes or offices.

How much is the gift bag worth this year?

The gift bags for Oscar nominees this year are worth a total of $178,000, according to Fary, but only if recipients redeem all the certificates and credits offered to them — which no gift bag recipient has ever done, he said.

The certificates have zero value if the recipients don't redeem them, Fary said. "A lot of the gifts aren't redeemed because of scheduling alone, but there are usually a couple of people who take a trip."

What's the most expensive gift bag ever for Oscar nominees?

Fary's most expensive gift bag for Oscar nominees was valued at $225,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Handed out to Oscar-nominated stars and directors at the 2020 Academy Awards, the gift bags contained among other A-list treats, a 24k-gold vape pen, smart bra and cruise to Antartica.

What's in the "Everyone Wins" gift bag for 2024?

This year's freebies, collectively valued at $178,000, include luxurious travel experiences, home renovation opportunities, beauty products, health and wellness tools, food and beverage samples and more. The priciest items include a stay at Chalet Zermatt Peak, a luxury chalet in the heart of Zermatt, Switzerland, a popular European ski destination. The experience is valued at $50,000, according to Fary, and includes daily meals and massages, among other perks.

"It's one of the top three most expensive gifts we've ever given," Fary told CBS MoneyWatch.

Also included in the gift bags is a three-night stay at a private villa in St. Barts, at Saint-Barth Paradise. Week-long rentals start at $4,080 and go up to $34,000, according to the company's website. The fancier villas offer beach views, infinity pools, a fitness center and other amenities.

What's the most expensive Oscars gift bag item ever?

All-expenses paid travel packages including stays at luxury hotels around the world, are among the most expensive gift-bag items for red-carpet VIPs at the Oscars.

The most expensive travel-package ever included in an "Everyone Wins" Oscar-nominee gift bag was 2020's Antarctic cruise, valued according to Forbes at the time, at $78,000.

Here is everything included in this year's gift bag

Travel and leisure

All-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak

Seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door

Three-night stay in a private villa at Saint-Barth Paradise

Home

Maison Construction complimentary home project management

Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill



THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances + culinary accessories

Beauty

Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare red carpet gift set



Danucera award-winning cerabalm and D22 Tonic

EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm

Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch

Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit

Instytutum result-driven skincare gift set



Kenra platinum blow-dry spray



Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products

Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure

Serucell post-procedure restorative recovery serum

Charity

10,000 donated plant-based meals for dogs from v-dog, in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund.

Health and wellness

1MD Nutrition's LiverMD luxury mocktail kit fostering liver health

Auro Wellness glutaryl topical glutathione



BlendQuik personal portable blender



Helight red light sleep therapy device



Isopure collagen peptides drink mix



Sound bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork



Food and beverage

Ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave

C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies



Eatable premium gourmet popcorn inspired by the flavors of Happy Hour

Élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water



Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate



Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin

Karma Nuts new bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies



Poppi reimagined soda



Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels



Windy City Sweets black licorice

Clothing and accessories

BAGCEIT portable purse seat

Blush Silks beauty pillowcases

Bored Rebel graphic undershirts

Cate Brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows



Dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine



Elboque sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks



HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear



Jambys "performance inactivewear" boxers (with pockets) + JamTee gift set



Overnight Travel Bags travel duffle



Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting roses



Sattaché shoe bag



Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo



Experiences

Private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman

The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience

Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation



Books

"Be nice. The end. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids." by Bryan Scavnak



"Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within" by Dr. Stacie Stephenson



"Memorable Movie Performances: A combination of reference and editorial review of films of the Classic Era" by J.B. Gould.

"Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family" by Mark Daley

"There's Something in the Water" from STEM4Real



"'You Talkin' to Me?' The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes," by Brian Abrams

Other items

Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition

Smack Pet Food raw dehydrated super food for cats

Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness