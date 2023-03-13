Oscars 2023: List of winners and nominees

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" completed its sweep of major industry awards at the 95th Academy Awards Sunday night. The genre-defying film took home the Oscars for best picture and best director, and several cast members earned individual acting awards.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the Oscars for the third time, with the ceremony being broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," co-written and co-directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, came into the night with the most nominations, and had already won the top prizes given out by the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild.

Co-directors Daniel Scheinert (L) and Daniel Kwan (R) speak after winning the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The cast has also won accolades throughout awards season. Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan took home individual Screen Actors Guild Awards, before Quan and Curtis went on to win Oscars for best supporting actor and best supporting actress Sunday night, and Yeoh was honored with the Oscar for best actress.

A full list of winners and nominees is below:

Best picture

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"



"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" — Winner

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"



Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"

Best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

International film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany) — Winner

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" — Winner

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Original screenplay

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Adapted screenplay

"Women Talking" — Winner

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Visual effects

"Avatar: The Way of Water" — Winner

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

Original score

Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front" — Winner

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Original song

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" — Winner

"Applause," from "Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Documentary feature

"Navalny" — Winner

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

Documentary short subject

"The Elephant Whisperers" — Winner

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Cinematography



James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front" — Winner

Darius Khondj, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

Costume design

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — Winner

"Babylon"

"Elvis"



"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Animated short

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" — Winner

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Live action short

"An Irish Goodbye" — Winner

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Film editing

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Tár"



"Top Gun: Maverick"

Sound

"Top Gun: Maverick" — Winner

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

Production design

"All Quiet on the Western Front" — Winner

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Makeup and hairstyling