Water pipe bursts in Orange County neighborhood causing large sinkhole

A water pipe burst in an Orange County neighborhood over the weekend, causing a large sinkhole to form in the roadway.

According to the Orange County Public Works, a 10-inch water pipe burst near the intersection of Meats Avenue and Santiago Boulevard. The incident caused a water main break, which led to the sinkhole.

Crews were working to repair the large sinkhole in the roadway over the weekend.

It is unknown when repairs will be complete. The sinkhole did cause road closures.