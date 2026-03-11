Winter heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Southern California

A long-lasting heat wave is expected to bring potential record-breaking temperatures to much of Southern California over the next few days.

Weather officials say temperatures will abruptly jump 10 to 15 degrees beginning on Thursday. The stretch of weather is predicted to be one of the longest winter heat waves on record in the region.

CBS LA Senior Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno says over the past 50 years, Los Angeles has hit 97 degrees only twice in the month of March.

"This [would be] hot for summer," Deanno said. "It's March. It's winter."

Because of the extreme, unseasonal heat, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that it expects that some daily heat records could be broken by as many as three degrees in parts of the region. Coastal areas could approach the rare 90-degree mark on Thursday, with that likelihood rising on Friday.

Here are some high-temperature forecasts across Southern California for a 48-hour period between Thursday and Friday:

Los Angeles: 98

Thousand Oaks: 94

Oxnard: 92

Fillmore: 97

Santa Clarita: 94

Canoga Park: 99

Covina: 97

Long Beach: 97

Redondo Beach: 93

Anaheim: 98

Irvine: 94

Ontario: 95

Riverside: 96

San Bernardino: 97

Lake Elsinore: 95

Temecula: 96

Hemet: 94

San Clemente: 83

The NWS recommends those prone to heat-related illness cut down on strenuous activity on Thursday and Friday.

There will likely be a small amount of relief over the weekend, but Deanno said the forecast for next week looks even warmer. Inland communities could reach 100 degrees by Tuesday.

According to the NWS, monthly heat records could be threatened early next week, calling the heat "potentially dangerous."

Confidence is growing that temperatures north of 95 degrees could occur in some inland areas within Orange and San Diego counties, with those temperatures being a near certainty in the Inland Empire.