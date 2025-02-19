Orange County judge accused of killing his wife faces murder trial

An Orange County judge accused of fatally shooting his wife at their Anaheim Hills home is now standing trial as opening statements are set to begin Wednesday.

Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested on the evening of Aug. 3, 2023 after the couple's son called 911 to report his mother, 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson, had been shot. Ferguson allegedly texted his court clerk and bailiff: "I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry," according to a court filing from prosecutors, who have alleged he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Prosecutors have requested certain bail conditions including the wearing of an alcohol monitor.

Sheryl Ferguson was suffering from at least one gunshot wound when officers arrived to the family home in the 8500 block of Canyon Vista Drive, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before he allegedly opened fire, prosecutors have said in court filings that Ferguson made a hand gesture "indicative of pointing a gun at" his wife, and she said something to the effect of "Why don't you point a real gun at me?" He then allegedly pulled out a Glock .40 pistol from his ankle holder and shot her in the chest, according to the court filings.

FILE - Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson appears during a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes / AP

Ferguson, 72 at the time of his arrest, had been serving as an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2015 after working as a prosecutor in the Orange County District Attorney's Office for more than 30 years. He was charged with one count of murder, including felony sentencing enhancements of personal use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.

He has pleaded not guilty, and if convicted, he could face a maximum possible sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

In the days after his wife's death, Ferguson's attorneys, Paul Meyer and John Barnett, released a brief statement describing her death as an accident. "This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family. It was an accident and nothing more," the statement read.

After being arrested at his home on Aug. 3, 2023, Ferguson was released from custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Department the following day after he posted $1 million bail. Prosecutors with the Orange County DA's office later requested a number of special bail conditions including surrendering his passport, consenting to having his Carry Concealed Weapon permit revoked, possessing no firearm or ammunition of any kind and not consuming or possessing any alcohol.

Last year, Ferguson had his bail revoked and was taken back into custody after the judge overseeing his case contended that he lied about drinking alcohol while out on bail. His new bail was set at $2 million and he was led out of a courtroom in handcuffs.

"I hate it when people lie to me," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter said upon issuing the new bail amount, barring Ferguson from going into any establishment that serves alcohol. "Let's not forget — this is a murder case."

At the time, he claimed that an alcohol monitor he was wearing as a bail condition was set off after he applied hand sanitizer and other medication to try to soothe ankle swelling he was experiencing. The judge had called it a "ridiculous story" while his attorney, Ed Welbourn, had requested less restrictive conditions due to Ferguson's health issues, saying he is not a "danger to society."