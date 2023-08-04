Watch CBS News
Sources: Orange County judge arrested after homicide in Anaheim Hills

By Matthew Rodriguez, Michele Gile

Sources have confirmed to KCAL News that an Orange County judge has been arrested for a murder in Anaheim Hills.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers were called at about 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived at the 8500 block of Canyon Vista Drive they discovered one person dead inside a residence.

Officers said they have arrested one person for murder. They did not release the identities of the victim or the suspect. 

Sources confirmed to KCAL News that Orange County Judge Jeff Ferguson is the alleged shooter and has been arrested in connection to the alleged homicide of his wife.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

