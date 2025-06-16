Watch CBS News
Orange County group helping immigrant families track down loved ones after ICE raids

By Michele Gile

Orange County group helps immigrant families track down loved ones after ICE raids
A grassroots group in Orange County is helping family members track down their loved ones after they are detained during immigration operations.

Field director Victor Vallardares works for Resilience OC, one of several nonprofits that help inform the community about immigration actions across Orange County.  

"We understand that there is fear," Valladares said. "That's why there's trusted community sources like Rapid Response Network and Resilience Orange County, and community members going out there trying to verify. That's what we do because before we publish anything through our organizations, we go out and verify resources, times, witnesses, just to confirm."

Vallardares said that of the dozens of tips he's received since last Monday, he's independently confirmed three Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, including one at a car wash in Fountain Valley. 

Vallardares and Resilience OC are part of a coalition called the Orange County Rapid Response Network, an emergency hotline to report ICE activity. Dispatchers notify volunteers, who are known as "ICE watchers."

"They talk to the community, try to understand what really happened during that traumatic event," network coordinator Sandra De Anda said. "Ultimately, we want to be able to get a hold of the impacted family members."

The group's goal is to locate the detained person and get them legal help. 

