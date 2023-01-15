Orange County firefighters make swift water rescue in Laguna Hills
Orange County firefighters made a swift water rescue in Laguna Hills Saturday afternoon as heavy rain fell in the area, causing flooding.
The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., when Orange County Fire Authority received a call of a person hanging on to a tree in a creek with rapidly moving water surrounding them near the 24400 block of Christina Court.
Multiple swift water rescue teams, along with a 16-member team and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
The victim was rescued by a crew member that was lowered into the area by a hoist.
