Orange County firefighters make swift water rescue in Laguna Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Orange County firefighters made a swift water rescue in Laguna Hills Saturday afternoon as heavy rain fell in the area, causing flooding. 

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., when Orange County Fire Authority received a call of a person hanging on to a tree in a creek with rapidly moving water surrounding them near the 24400 block of Christina Court.

Multiple swift water rescue teams, along with a 16-member team and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. 

The victim was rescued by a crew member that was lowered into the area by a hoist.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 6:18 PM

