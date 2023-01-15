Orange County firefighters make swift water rescue in Laguna Hills

Orange County firefighters made a swift water rescue in Laguna Hills Saturday afternoon as heavy rain fell in the area, causing flooding.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., when Orange County Fire Authority received a call of a person hanging on to a tree in a creek with rapidly moving water surrounding them near the 24400 block of Christina Court.

Multiple swift water rescue teams, along with a 16-member team and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

The victim was rescued by a crew member that was lowered into the area by a hoist.

Crews set up for rescue from ground level and by our helicopter. The victim, a young adult, was picked by our helicopter rescuer and ultimately lowered to the ground where she was reunited with family.