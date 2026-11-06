Orange County coastal flood advisory in effect through Tuesday, less severe than last week

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Orange and San Diego counties through Tuesday, with high tides of 7.1 to 7.6 feet expected.

While that's high, it's not as high as last week's record-breaking 8- to 8.2-foot tides.

King tides on Oct. 27 broke a 100-year-old record in the Los Angeles Harbor, where the tide gauge in San Pedro reached 8.2 feet.

A little further south on the same day, high tides flooded businesses and homes along Pacific Coast Highway at Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach.

The previous day, on Oct. 26, the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach flooded with a record high tide – an inch and a half higher than any other before, according to city officials.

A combination of king tides, exceptionally warm Pacific Ocean waters, and El Niño-driven Kelvin waves worked together to create October's record-breaking tides.

This time around, the National Weather Service said this coastal flooding event will differ from last week's flooding as the tides won't be as high.

National Weather Service

"Shallow flooding should be expected, especially for low-lying walkways, but of a lesser degree, less in severity and coverage," NWS said.

A beach hazard statement is in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as surf is expected to be rough with a high risk of rip currents and minor tidal flooding, according to CBS Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno.

"For the beach-side coastal areas, the swell is from the west to northwest and not from the south, which characterized the coastal flooding episodes of September and early October. This means that areas hit hard in those events, like Long Beach and Malibu, are less at risk with this upcoming event," NWS said.

High tides will build each morning and peak on Sunday and Monday at 7.2 and 7.6 feet.

King tides are expected again during Thanksgiving week. These tides may be as high as 8.4 to 8.5 feet, without a storm. "A storm would push them even higher," Deanno said.