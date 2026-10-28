Photos show record-breaking high tides flooding homes, roads in Southern California

Photos show extensive flooding in some parts of Southern California amid record-breaking high tides that have swamped homes and highways.

The so-called king tide — the highest tides of the year caused by the full moon — reached 8 feet, 2 inches Tuesday in the Los Angeles Harbor, breaking a record set just the day before. The Pacific Coast Highway was inundated, and people in the area said water was coming up through the storm drains.

Linda Holle, who works at a marine fueling station in Newport Beach, told CBS News her office was flooded, and that she had never seen flooding like this before.

Experts say king tides during full moons in November and December could be even worse. If the king tide next month coincides with a winter storm and pounding surf, it could cause significant problems.

Photos show flooding in Southern California

Seawater fills the Pacific Coast Highway during high tide in Sunset Beach on Oct. 27, 2026. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Cews work to repair a damaged boardwalk seawall at low tide, next to a protective sand berm in front of homes, some damaged by heavy surf, on Oct. 27, 2026 in Long Beach, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Morgan Wynne paddles past Dani Wynne looking out from their home as high tide coastal flooding impacts homes in the Sunset Beach community on Oct. 27, 2026, in Huntington Beach, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

High tide floods businesses and homes along Pacific Coast Highway at Sunset Beach, Huntington Beach, California, on Oct. 27, 2026. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People paddle board in coastal floodwaters during high tide flooding along the closed Pacific Coast Highway in the Sunset Beach community on Oct. 27, 2026, in Huntington Beach, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images