Photos show record-breaking high tides flooding homes, roads in Southern California

Carter Evans has served as a Los Angeles-based correspondent for CBS News since February 2013, reporting across all of the network's platforms. He joined CBS News with nearly 20 years of journalism experience, covering major national and international stories.
Photos show extensive flooding in some parts of Southern California amid record-breaking high tides that have swamped homes and highways.
The so-called king tide — the highest tides of the year caused by the full moon — reached 8 feet, 2 inches Tuesday in the Los Angeles Harbor, breaking a record set just the day before. The Pacific Coast Highway was inundated, and people in the area said water was coming up through the storm drains.
Linda Holle, who works at a marine fueling station in Newport Beach, told CBS News her office was flooded, and that she had never seen flooding like this before.
Experts say king tides during full moons in November and December could be even worse. If the king tide next month coincides with a winter storm and pounding surf, it could cause significant problems.