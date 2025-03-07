Orange County 91 Freeway improvement project to ease congestion, breaks ground

In efforts to improve driver safety and relieve congestion on the 91 Freeway in Orange County, a 5-year, $779 million project is underway.

The Orange County Transportation Authority, in partnership with Caltrans, broke ground on the SR-91 Improvement Project on Friday.

The project is to take place in three phases. along a five-mile stretch between SR-57 and SR-55/Lakeview Avenue, with a completion target date of 2030.

"It's more than a roadway, it's a lifeline," Anaheim City Councilmember Carlos Leon said. "This freeway keeps Anaheim, Orange County's largest city, moving."

Improvements include the reconstruction of on-ramps and off-ramps, the addition of a regular eastbound lane for a portion of the project, and interchange improvements to lessen the need for drivers to merge and weave.

Leon, who is also a board member of the Orange County Transportation Authority, said congestion along the 91 has long been a challenge, and that "some might even say that navigating it could count as an extreme sport."

Orange County Supervisor and OCTA Board Chair, Doug Chaffee said the 91 is the backbone of the regional transportation network, linking Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. "This project will lessen travel congestion and speed up travel times on this busy east/ west corridor," he said.

Segment Improvements∙Reconstruct Lakeview Avenue overcrossing to include standard lanes, shoulders and sidewalks in each direction∙Realign westbound State Route 91 (SR-91) on-ramp at Lakeview interchange∙Add new on-ramp from Lakeview connecting directly to SR-55∙Separate westbound SR-91 and southbound SR-55 traffic OCTA

Segment Improvements∙ Add new eastbound general purpose lane∙ Reconstruct Kramer Boulevard and Tustin Avenue overcrossings to include standard lanes, shoulders and sidewalks in each direction OCTA

Segment Improvements∙Improve westbound SR-91 to northbound and southbound SR-57 connectors Add an auxiliary lane from SR-57 to Raymond Avenue/East Street off-ramp∙Reconstruct La Palma Avenue overcrossing to include standard lanes, shoulders and sidewalks in each direction∙Add bypass ramp for northbound SR-57 Orangethorpe Avenue off-ramp prior to SR-91, eliminating the need to merge across multiple lanes at the interchange OCTA