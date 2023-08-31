Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch People's Fund of Maui to aid wildfire victims

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson create Maui fund Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch the People's Fund of Maui 01:39

Oprah Winfrey and actor Dwayne Johnson have announced the creation of the People's Fund of Maui, a relief initiative aimed at helping those affected by the recent devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

"Every dollar that you send is going to go into an account that goes directly to the people," Winfrey said.

The confirmed death toll due to the fires stood at 115 as of Wednesday, and an unknown number of people were still missing three weeks after a fire leveled the historic Maui town of Lahaina.

"Just knowing everything that took place, knowing the trauma that has taken place and knowing that it is going to take a long time to rebuild — probably get a little worse before it gets better. But we're here, doing what we can do," Johnson said.

The fund kicks off with an initial contribution of $10 million from Winfrey and Johnson. They're calling on the public to contribute to the funds, which aim to provide direct financial assistance to individuals and families who have been displaced and impacted by the fires.

The People's Fund of Maui plans to give affected residents aged 18 and above in the Lahaina and Kula areas $1,200 per month to support their recovery.

People interested in contributing to the cause can visit PeoplesFundofMaui.org. The fund is a certified 501(c)3 charitable service fund, ensuring that all proceeds will directly benefit those who have suffered due to the wildfires.

Winfrey is a long-time resident of Maui and Johnson, who is of Samoan descent, lived in Hawaii during part of his childhood.