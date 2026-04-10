Ontario Mills mall temporarily closed after fire reported inside; 1 in custody

The Ontario Mills shopping mall was closed on Friday after a fire was reported inside, according to authorities.

The Ontario Police Department said the fire was first reported at about 10:30 a.m.

A later update said the fire was extinguished by noon, but asked the public to avoid the area. The mall will be closed until further notice.

Ontario PD said one person was taken into custody.

A video from TikTok user SmokingRaysBackyardBBQ showed a blaze inside of a True Religion store.

READ MORE: California Kimberly-Clark warehouse fire suspect compared himself to Luigi Mangione, prosecutors say

As of 1"20 p.m., it's not yet clear if any other fires were reported or if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately made available. Ontario PD said a news release would follow shortly.

The shopping mall is about 10 minutes away from the Kimberly-Clark warehouse that was destroyed by an alleged arsonist on Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, no connection has been made between the two suspected arsons by law enforcement.