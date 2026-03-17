Ontario City Council delays vote on whether to rebuild historic baseball field destroyed by 2024 fire

After dozens of community members gathered to share their thoughts on whether or not the city of Ontario would rebuild the historic Jay Littleton Ball Park, which was destroyed by a fire in 2024, city council members opted to delay their vote for another day.

What was once a destination for movie lovers and baseball fanatics alike has since become a topic for debate amongst Ontario residents in recent months, as city leaders try to determine how they should move forward with the charred spot where the field once stood.

"Many people within this community believe that it should be a historical landmark and it should not be touched," said one of the many who gathered to fight for the park.

The field, which dates back to the 1930s and includes a brief tenure as the home of a minor league baseball team, was completely gutted by a massive fire in August 2024, and since then, just the outfield fence and scoreboard remain. Missing are the grandstands and dugouts, where Hollywood films like "A League of Their Own," "The Babe Ruth Story" and "Eight Men Out" were filmed.

Among the more than four dozen people who converged at Tuesday night's council meeting were the children of Jay Littleton, the field's namesake and longtime manager of the American Legion Baseball Club, which played at the field for years. They're hopeful that they can continue their father's legacy.

"He had a strong belief in talent in Ontario, California," said Charlene Littleton. "Children should play in their neighborhoods, and that's why we want to press forward with this."

Charlene Littleton said that when the field was destroyed two years ago, it was like losing their father all over again.

In recent months, city council members have openly deliberated what should be done with the space where the field once stood, estimating that the project to rebuild the field could cost the city as much as $100 million. Some suggestions include a community center with a splash pad shaped like a baseball diamond, paying homage to the park.

During Tuesday's meeting, several of Ontario's council members, including Councilwoman Daisy Macias, argued that the community could benefit more from the newer suggestions, stating that "this area here lacks community."

After an hour of deliberation between council members, some of whom wanted to keep Jay Littleton Ball Park, and others who wanted to move on, the council decided to postpone their vote. There is no estimated date as to when the topic will be on the table next.

The Littletons say that the decision, albeit not the exact one they were looking for, gives them a little bit of hope.

"What we want is that sacred ground, hallowed ground, to be an area where we can have bleachers on both sides, and dug outs, ad where kids can play baseball," Gary Littleton said.