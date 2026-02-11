Restoring scorched SoCal ballpark where Hollywood classic was filmed could cost $100 million, city leaders say

Ontario city leaders are debating what to do with the iconic Jay Littleton Ball Park, a city staple for nearly 100 years that once housed a minor league baseball team and was used as a filming location for a Hollywood classic after it burned in 2024. They say that restoration could cost at least $100 million, which isn't fiscally possible.

The scorched remains of the historic wooden grandstand and dugouts at Jay Littleton Ball Park in Ontario. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

During a city council meeting on Wednesday night, many residents fought to maintain the historic site for nostalgia's sake. Mando Escobar says that he used to play on the field years ago and help prep before games. He wants to share that part of his life with his own son.

"To me, it's got a lot of history behind it," Escobar said. "Now, I want my little boy to play there when he turns 15. That's why I want this to come back so we can get back to playing."

After a fire ripped through the grandstands, leaving just the outfield fence and scoreboard behind, the now-fenced-off ballpark has sat empty and charred. Before that, it was a nonstop attraction for baseball lovers and film crews alike.

The field's history dates back to the 1930s, and according to Ontario's city website, the ballpark was used for scenes in Hollywood classics like "A League of Their Own," "Eight Men Out" and "The Babe Ruth Story." Before that, it housed the Ontario Orioles, a minor league baseball team, for their lone season in 1947.

Jay Littleton Ball Park built in the 1930s. City of Ontario

Among those who spoke at Wednesday's meeting was Gary Littleton, the son of the ballpark's namesake, Jay Littleton. He said that his father was a scout for multiple big league teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and that he was well known in the community as he managed the American Legion Baseball Club at the park for many years. He's hopeful that his dad's legacy can continue.

"Building that park isn't going to bring back the memories, and I agree, it won't bring back the memories, but we'll be able to create new memories," Littleton said. "That's something that we can show our grandchildren and their grandchildren and so on and so forth."

City leaders said that the $100 million tagline could be too much to cover and floated several ideas during the meeting, including a splash pad built like a baseball diamond, which would cost a fraction of the estimated restoration price.

"To me, it's about complimenting what we already have in the city and filling a void," said Ontario City Council member Alan Wapner.

The "water feature concept" which would construct a baseball field-shaped splash pad where Jay Littleton Ball Park once stood. City of Ontario

Other options included turning the property in a multi-purpose facility with soccer fields and a park, or a community center.

The decision isn't yet final and another meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 17.