Historic Southern California baseball field destroyed in fire

Ontario residents are mourning the loss of Jay Littleton Ball Park after the historic landmark was destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the ballpark located on the corner of Grove Avenue and 4th Street. When crews arrived they found massive flames coming from the stadium and dugout.

Five engines and two trucks responded to the scene and were able to knock down the fire, according to the Ontario Fire Department.

The baseball field was built in the 1930s and has a rich history with MLB legends and Hollywood productions. It was featured in films including A League of Their Own, Eight Men Out and The Babe Ruth Story.

The park is owned by the City of Ontario and operated by the public works agency. It was designated a historic landmark in 2003.

Although Jay Littleton Ball Park is cherished by the community, residents said it was starting to attract problems with the homeless community.

"It hurts a lot, but this community is very resilient. I believe at some point people will be coming out to see what they can do to rebuild it," said Rich Rivas, resident.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.