Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Ontario after trying to pull woman into his car, police say

Ontario police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping after he allegedly tried to pull a woman into his car on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of E. Inland Empire Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. "regarding a disturbance in the roadway," a news release from the Ontario Police Department said.

"A witness reported seeing a vehicle pull alongside a woman who was walking alone," the release said. "The witness then heard the woman screaming for help and observed a male ... attempting to drag her into his vehicle."

Police say that when the witness approached, the suspect released the woman and drove away from the area.

Israel Alejandro Carrizalez, the suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping on Saturday in Ontario. Ontario Police Department

Responding officers spoke with the victim and witnesses, and learned from the victim that she noticed the vehicle had been following her as she walked home. They say that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man Israel Alejandro Carrizalez, pulled up alongside her as she walked before exiting the car, grabbing her and trying to force her inside.

"The victim suffered minor scratches and torn clothing during the struggle," the release said.

By using witness accounts and information on the suspect and vehicle, officers used the department's Real Time Information Center intersection cameras to identify and track Carrizalez's vehicle as it fled from the area.

The vehicle allegedly used by Israel Alejandro Carrizalez during an attempted kidnapping in Ontario on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Ontario Police Department

He was later located at a home in the 8700 block of Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga and taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on felony charges that include kidnapping and false imprisonment, and had his bail set at $500,000, police said.

"Due to the seriousness of the incident, detectives believe there may be additional victims," police said. They shared a photo of the suspect and vehicle involved in the incident in hopes that anyone who may know more reaches out. Police can be contacted at (909) 408-1748.