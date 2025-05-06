Watch CBS News
One teenager dead, five others injured after truck slams into tree in Dana Point

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One teenager was killed and five others injured when a truck slammed into a tree in Dana Point on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. near Island Way and Dana Point Harbor Drive, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

CBS News has learned that all of the victims involved in the crash were teenagers. 

One wad declared dead at the scene and five others were rushed to nearby hospitals. Three of the victims were in critical condition, authorities said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

