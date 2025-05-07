Dana Hills students mourn 16-year-old killed in crash near harbor

Friends who loved Dana Hills High School sophomore Becca Cispedes brought flowers to her memorial after her truck hit a tree Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old was driving five other teenagers when the crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. near Island Way and Dana Point Harbor Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Investigators believe the vehicle crashed into a tree in the center divider.

Good Samaritan Mark Przybylak ran to help, cradling the girl and praying over her.

"I can still feel the warmth in my hand and I held her hand," he said. "Her hand was below and I said, 'Becca, if you can hear me, just squeeze,' and I felt some movement. The EMT felt a slow pulse, and I looked down and her arm was broken. So, whatever she could muster up to squeeze my hand, she did."

A female student at Dana Hills High School and two young men are still in critical condition, according to OCSD. Two other students, a boy and a girl, had minor injuries.

"We are aware this tragedy will affect our entire school family and have multiple counseling agencies and therapy dogs on-campus providing support for any student or staff member in need," Dana Hills High School Principal Brittany Casey wrote in a statement."

The deadly collision brought overwhelming sadness to many students.

"People are crying in the bathrooms, walking around, hoods on, heads down," student Justin Duarte said.

The crash made some think about their own driving habits.

"We're definitely going to be more cautious when we're driving, wearing seatbelts, following all the rules and not speeding," student Chase Nahas said.