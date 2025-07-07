One teen killed, one wounded after shooting in Orange County

A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded during a shooting in Orange County over the weekend.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the 11000 block of Court Street of Stanton, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and found both of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed both to a nearby hospital where one, a 15-year-old boy identified as Samuel Louie Vidal of San Bernardino, died after arrival. The second victim is said to be in critical condition, according to a news release from OCSD.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 647-7000.