One person killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 450 block of W. 91st Street at around 9:20 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found four cars were involved in the collision.

Crews worked to free one person who was entrapped inside of their vehicle. They used hydraulic-powered tools to pry the driver's side door off the car. They were declared dead at the scene.

Los Angeles police were also called to the scene, where they learned that two of the parties involved in the collision, both females, had fled on foot. They also said that there was a fight after the crash.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where several cars could be seen with considerable damage. A crowd of onlookers stood on the sidewalk as firefighters freed one of the victims from inside of their vehicle.