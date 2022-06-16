Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, two injured following multi-car crash in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Fatal 2 vehicle crash in Chatsworth
Fatal 2 vehicle crash in Chatsworth 00:16

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Wednesday evening. 

The crash occurred near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Lassen Street just before 8:40 p.m. 

When first responders arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and two others suffering from serious injuries. 

One of the two injured people required rescue from inside of the their vehicle by Los Angeles Fire Department crews on scene. 

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their status was not immediately known. 

The deceased individuals' identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 4:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.