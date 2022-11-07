One dead, several wounded following stabbing at home in Montebello

Authorities are investigating a rash of stabbings that occurred at a home in Montebello Sunday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident broke out a little before 6 p.m. due to some sort of dispute between several men at the home on North Fifth Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man, in his 20s, suffering from several apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of stab wounds they also suffered during the incident.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the incident.

It was unclear if a suspect was arrested.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.