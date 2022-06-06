One man dead following collision involving gasoline tanker on 10 Freeway in San Dimas

One dead following collision with gasoline tanker on 10 Freeway in San Dimas

One man was killed in a collision involving an SUV and a gasoline tanker Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Via Verde Street in San Dimas.

The man behind the wheel of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol officials investigating the crash issued a Sigalert for the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lanes with just the HOV and 1 lanes remaining open to thru traffic.

The gasoline tanker was not believed to have spilled any of the nearly 80,000 pounds of gasoline it was reportedly carrying.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when all lanes would be reopened.