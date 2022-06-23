Watch CBS News
One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. 

The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. 

Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 4:45 AM

