One dead after crash causes vehicle to veer off cliff in Malibu

One person was killed when their vehicle veered off the side of a Malibu cliff on Wednesday afternoon after they got rear-ended, authorities said.

The crash happened a little after 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Decker Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

Upon arrival, they found that a pickup truck had collided with the back of a Polaris ATV, an off-road vehicle, which caused it to veer off the cliff. The driver of the ATV was declared dead by paramedics.

Investigators say that the truck driver did not show signs of impairment or intoxication.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, which showed the off-road vehicle at the base of a steep cliff. It came to a stop on top of another vehicle which also appeared to have driven over the side.

The victim has not yet been identified as detectives continue their investigation.