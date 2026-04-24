On-duty Cal Fire firefighter arrested for alleged sexual assaults, Riverside County Sheriff's Office says

An on-duty Cal Fire firefighter-paramedic was arrested on Friday for alleged sexual assault, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office says.

David Renteria, a 51-year-old resident of Placentia, was arrested after the Riverside County Sheriff's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force launched an investigation into reports of sexual assaults in March 2026.

During their investigation, deputies identified two alleged victims who reported being sexually assaulted by Renteria.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant and Renteria was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked for false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, rape by force or fear, sexual penetration by force or fear, and multiple felony sexual assault charges. His next court date has been scheduled for April 28.

The sheriff's office believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information to contact Investigator Joe Riddle and ht@riversidesheriff.org. or by calling 951–955–1700 or Riverside Sheriff's Dispatch at 951–776–1099.