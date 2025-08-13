Firefighter hospitalized, civilian injured by Riverside County brush fire

A Riverside County firefighter was hospitalized and a civilian were injured when a brush fire broke out near San Jacinto on Wednesday.

The fire, which was dubbed the Olive Fire, was reported a little before 12 p.m. near Fairview Avenue and Olive Avenue in the unincorporated community of Valle Vista, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials.

Shortly after the blaze first stared a firefighter and a civilian were both injured. The firefighter suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the department. They said that the injuries are considered to be minor.

The civilian was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but denied transport to the hospital, firefighters said.

Three outbuildings were damaged by the fire as it continued to burn until around 1 p.m., when crews reported that they had halted forward progress. No homes were threatened by the flames, firefighters said.

As of 5 p.m., they said the fire burned eight acres and was 50% contained.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.