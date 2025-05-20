Two arrested for stabbing in Old Town Temecula

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Old Town Temecula after a months-long investigation, deputies said.

It happened back on March 30 at around 2:30 a.m. near Old Town Front Street and Third Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. It was there that deputies arrived to the location and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was later released.

"Following an extensive investigation by the Southwest Investigations Bureau, investigators identified the suspects as 28-year-old Kevin Vo of Rocklin and 32-year-old Ivan Isayev of Murrieta," said RSO's statement. "Arrest warrants were obtained for the suspects."

Both men were arrested on Tuesday.

Vo was taken into custody at his residence in Rocklin, a city located in Placer County near Sacramento, with the help of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Roseville Police Department and the Rocklin Police Department, RSO said.

He is awaiting extradition to Riverside County.

Deputies and personnel with the Riverside Sheriff Special Enforcement Bureau apprehend Isayev in Murrieta while serving two search warrants related to the case. He was booked at the Coid Byrd Detention Center.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone who has further information is asked to contact investigators at (951) 696-3000.