Officers chasing burglary suspects who ran from car in Echo Park

Officers are searching for burglary suspects who were driving an SUV on the 101 Freeway in Echo Park and then jumped out of the car in a residential neighborhood.

The suspect drove over 100 mph on the 101 Freeway during the pursuit.

The pursuit started after a residential burglary in the Mission Viejo area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The California Highway Patrol started chasing the suspects, who could possibly be armed, around 10:07 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple people jumped out of the vehicle and started running on North Coronado Street and Bellevue Avenue in Silver Lake around 10:24 p.m.

