Officers chasing burglary suspects who ran from car in Echo Park

By KCAL-News Staff

Officers are searching for burglary suspects who were driving an SUV on the 101 Freeway in Echo Park and then jumped out of the car in a residential neighborhood. 

The suspect drove over 100 mph on the 101 Freeway during the pursuit. 

The pursuit started after a residential burglary in the Mission Viejo area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The California Highway Patrol started chasing the suspects, who could possibly be armed, around 10:07 p.m. Thursday. 

Multiple people jumped out of the vehicle and started running on North Coronado Street and Bellevue Avenue in Silver Lake around 10:24 p.m. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

