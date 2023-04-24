Off-duty Riverside County sheriff's deputy killed in crash

An off-duty Riverside County sheriff's deputy was killed today in a crash.

Deputy Andrew Davidson, age 23, was fatally injured in what sheriff's officials said was a "traffic accident" Monday morning. According to the Riverside Police Department, the young deputy was riding his motorcycle in the city around Van Buren Boulevard between Garfield Street and California Avenue. The collision happened a little before 8:30 a.m. when Davidson collided with a 66-year-old's sedan. Davidson's motorcycle caught on fire but bystanders extinguished the flames, said Officer Ryan Railsback.

Davidson died at the hospital and the other driver was taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Davidson," the sheriff's department announced via Twitter.

Davidson was hired in March 2022 and was assigned to the Perris station, officials said. Riverside police do not suspect alcohol or crime played a part in this tragic crash.

Last week, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer died after being rear-ended by a big rig on the I-210 Freeway.