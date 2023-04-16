LAPD mourns death of officer killed in off-duty crash

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning one of their own.

Officer Baldemar Sandoval was killed in an off-duty crash while on his way home from work.

Investigators say Sandoval rear-ended a big-rig on the 210 Freeway in Glendora around 2 a.m. Saturday. Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dozens of LAPD officers escorted his body to the LA County Coroner's office.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore called Sandoval a peacemaker and sent condolences to his loved ones.