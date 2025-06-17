Off-duty LA County deputy killed in 101 Freeway crash in North Hollywood

An off-duty Los Angeles County deputy died after a two-car crash on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The LA County Sheriff's Department identified the victim as 31-year-old Deputy Marcos Pena Jr., who joined the department in 2022.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic and untimely loss of Deputy Pena Jr., who was taken from us far too soon," said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of serving alongside him."

The two-car collision happened at roughly 2:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The officers' preliminary investigation found that Pena's black KIA subcompact SUV had stopped on the freeway for unknown reasons. Pena and a woman exited the car and were struck by a white box truck.

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Marcos Pena Jr. was assigned to Men's Central Jail. LASD

Paramedics from the LA Fire Department pronounced them dead at the scene.

Officers closed all lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway at the Hollywood Freeway. They also closed all lanes of the westbound 134 Freeway to the northbound 101 Freeway. CHP fully reopened the freeway at about 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to contact Officer Cody Sturges at CHP's West Valley station at (818) 888-0980. After business hours, CHP said calls can be direct to their communications center at (323) 259-3200.