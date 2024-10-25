Off-duty deputy runs in front of train to rescue a child in San Bernardino County

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy had a split second to act to save a child from an oncoming train.

"I knew there was something going on and something need to be done fast," Deputy Michael Castaneda said.

Cell phone video shows Castanada on a rural road in Redlands picking up the child as the train comes dangerously close to them.

"As soon as she put that child down, I heard the horn and to me, that was the start of a race," he said. "I started running to get that kid out of there."

The railroad crossing is at Live Oak Canyon and San Timoteo. Casteneda said he was behind the car on the tracks when the gate started closing.

"It's started to process really quick in my head, what was going on especially when I see that car try to maneuver out of the way and ended up getting stuck in the gravel," he said.

The driver was stuck but instead of running away from the moving train, Castenada said he saw her going back into the car.

"At the moment, it dawned on me pretty quick that there's probably a kid back there or another passenger in the vehicle and that train was getting really close," he said.

The mother put a child down on the ground and climbed back in the car for a second child.

"Time slowed down but it was just seconds," Castenada said.

That's when the video shows the deputy picking up the child on the ground and running, while the mother runs in the opposite direction with the other child.

"I think it was just the perfect timing for me to be somewhere," Castenada said.

The off-duty deputy was heading home but said the Marine veteran said he didn't question his actions.

"What I do for my job, what I've done in the past is just to help people," he said.