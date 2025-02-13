Ocean water rain advisory issued for all LA County beaches as rainstorm causes dangerous conditions

An ocean water quality advisory has been issued for all Los Angeles County beaches as heavy rainfall may cause potentially high bacteria levels.

The LA County Department of Public Health advises people to avoid all water contact near discharging creeks, storm drains and rivers. Runoff from the rain in burn scar areas could cause potentially high and dangerous bacteria levels.

SAN PEDRO-CA-FEBUARY 7, 2024: Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro has been closed due to millions of gallons of raw sewage spewing from sewer connections across Los Angeles County and flowing into coastal waters off Long Beach and San Pedro as a result of the heavy rains pummeling Southern California, on February 7, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Christina House

The advisory will remain in effect until at least 11 a.m. Monday, public health officials said.

"Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends," the department wrote in a statement.

Officials warn that the advisory may be extended depending on the forecast.

"Once the rain advisory is lifted, the ocean water advisory from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach will remain in effect until further notice," officials said.