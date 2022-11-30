OC children's hospital overflowing with respiratory virus patients

Covid, flu and RSV cases are currently stressing hospitals across California.

Children's Health of Orange County Hospital (CHOC) in Orange is setting up patient beds in every possible space available, even in the lobby.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend an emergency declaration to help CHOC cope with the ongoing surge of patients with upper respiratory viruses.

The emergency declaration helps CHOC obtain Tamiflu, albuterol and other medications that have been in short supply across the U.S.

The hospital has set up patient beds in spaces including the discharge lounge, in an oncology playroom gym and in surgical playrooms. The emergency lobby has been extended into the hospital's driveway.

CHOC officials said the hospital is seeing more than 150 children per day in the lobby, and has been averaging 410 emergency-room visits, with as many as 489 one day. That's more than double the usual amount of ER visits, officials said.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and flu cases are up 25 percent in an "already record-breaking year," according to CHOC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandip Godambe.

January and February are usually the peak months for the viruses, so it's unclear if this wave will just continue or worsen through the winter, Godambe said.