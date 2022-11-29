New Covid cases in LA county surging as flu, RSV spread

The holiday season is in full swing and people are hitting the roads and skies at nearly pre-pandemic numbers. But at the same time, a triple threat of virus cases is spreading.

The Los Angeles County Health Department is reporting 5,400 new Covid cases in the three-day period from Friday, Nov. 25, to Monday, Nov. 28.

Eight-hundred-twenty-two people were hospitalized with Covid, with 96 in intensive care, according to the most recent numbers released Thursday.

Medical experts say respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is close to overwhelming pediatric departments in hospitals in some parts of the country, while covid and flu cases are also surging.

Experts say vaccines are still best for fighting Covid and flu, and taking a Covid test before get-togethers is advised.

There is one silver lining: Other countries have already seen their flu and RSV numbers peak early and start to come down earlier than it usually does.

The Biden Administration is on a six-week push to get more Covid booster shots into the arms of Americans. More than 35 million have received the latest bivalent booster, but they say that's just a fraction of those eligible.